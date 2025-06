×

Every single parameter of this drum machine is subject to chance and probability. Adjust the slider values to create different likelihoods of a desired step or effect occurring.It was inspired by the "randomness" setting on the Arturia Beatstep Pro I've used for almost a decade, qubits in quantum computing, and D100 dice

It was made by Maxwell Neely-Cohen as part of the 10,000 Drum Machines project. Please reach out if you ever want to contribute a drum machine!