Word-Sound Rules

This is a drum machine where you can search classic literary works for specific words at a defined rate, triggering drums each time your favored terms are found.





This one is a little half-baked admittedly, it doesn't create reliably groovy patterns in the way I hoped it might, and took some real hackery to deal with full text sizes, but it's fun as a first draft.

The texts were sourced from the lovely efforts over at Project Gutenberg. The drum sounds are recorded from a Roland TR-707 over at Music Machines.

This is part of the 10,000 Drum Machines project. Please reach out if you ever want to contribute a drum machine!